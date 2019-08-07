Bucs waive Vincent Testaverde

AP

It was a good story when Vincent Testaverde signed with the Buccaneers on July 28. It also was a short story for the son of former Buccaneers quarterback Vinny Testaverde.

The Bucs announced Wednesday that they have waived Vincent Testaverde, who threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns in his lone year at Albany.

Tampa Bay also announced it placed offensive lineman Mike Liedtke on injured reserve.

The Bucs needed the roster spots to sign safety John Battle and defensive lineman Stevie Tu’ikolovatu.

Battle was a four-year letterwinner at LSU, making 144 tackles and five interceptions over 46 collegiate games.

Tu’ikolovatu originally entered the league as a seventh-round selection by the Bucs in the 2017 draft. He was with Tampa Bay earlier this offseason.