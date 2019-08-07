Colin Kaepernick tweets that he’s “still ready”

August 7, 2019
The video starts with a count-up to the number of “denied work days” for Colin Kaepernick. The count now stands at 889, via @kapwatch.

Kaepernick’s video on social media shows him working out and sends the NFL a message: He’s “still ready.”

The former NFL quarterback wrote “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”

He has not played since Week 17 of the 2016 season.

In February, Kaepernick settled a collusion grievance against the NFL. It has not led to a job despite several teams having needed/signed quarterbacks since then.

Kaepernick had not previously publicly addressed his future since the settlement, but based on Wednesday’s tweet, he still hopes to get a second chance in the NFL.

Kaepernick played six seasons with the 49ers, throwing 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

  6. He may be a better option that some teams have currently at QB but unfortunately it seems that we will never see him play again. Imagine the proverbial chip on his shoulder.

  7. He knows damn well he has no intention of playing {and that no one wants him at this point} but by stoking the fires saying crap like this he can still have people cry collusion and maintain some semblance of relevancy.

  8. He worked under a rotating carousel of coordinators, schemes and HCs (along with one of the worst GMs in the league) his last 3 seasons. He is a billion times better than Ryan Tannehill, to use a single example.

  10. Thanks for the laugh I needed that.

    If this guy really wanted to get back in the NFL he would have gone to the CFL or AAF or XFL. This is just an attempt to try to stay relevant.

  11. He’s ready to advise Nike’s design department. So much hype on someone who did so little.

  12. I actually work out 6 days a week and come with more reasonable contract demands. Hit me up NFL!!!

  13. I really wish someone would sign him so he could answer all the questions about why he sucks. 😂😂😂 I would enjoy those pressers. He’s not an NFL QB. That’s it.

  14. In what was arguably his best year, 2013, he completed 58.4% of his passes, threw for 3,200 yards and had 21 TDs. We aren’t talking some elite level production here.

    His numbers look a lot like Nick Foles’. So ask yourself, for $20 million a year would you rather have Nick or Colin?

  16. Are there worse quarterbacks in the NFL? Absolutely. Are those guys drawing constant attention? No.
    It might not be fair, but that’s what it is. Nobody wants to deal with a circus to (maybe) moderately improve their backup quarterback.
    And, no, he’s not a starter. If he was a starter he wouldn’t have lost his job to Blaine Gabbert.

  19. tonyzendejas says:
    August 7, 2019 at 3:07 pm
    He worked under a rotating carousel of coordinators, schemes and HCs (along with one of the worst GMs in the league) his last 3 seasons. He is a billion times better than Ryan Tannehill, to use a single example.
    ——————————————-
    Perhaps you should look at what Tannehill just signed for and what Kap walked away from. A billion times better? Look no further then completion percentage and QBR. Let me know where you see the big difference.

  21. Still say he’ll never take another NFL job for any money. As soon as he has to play, everyone will see that he’s terrible – and then his entire victim story falls apart, and he can no longer be the poster boy for phony activism.

    Whatever he tweets, it’s BS – he doesn’t really want a roster spot. Just wants to keep acting like he does to keep top of mind.

  24. Ready for what, getting his knees dirty?? All the activist work he’s doing will suffer and he’s made so much progress with that. I just saw a post that the XFL is hiring, let’s say you start there and we’ll see what’s up at the end of the season.

  27. I am 50-years old, 30 lbs overweight and I haven’t played football since high school. Still, I have a better chance of getting invited to an NFL camp than Colin Kaepernick does.

  30. Tannehill is 13-11 in his last 24.
    Kaepernick is 4-20 in his last 24.

    My math may be wrong, but I’d say Kaep is not a billion times better.
    More like Tannehill is 3.25 times better if winning is important (it is)

