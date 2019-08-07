Colin Kaepernick tweets that he’s “still ready”

Getty Images

The video starts with a count-up to the number of “denied work days” for Colin Kaepernick. The count now stands at 889, via @kapwatch.

Kaepernick’s video on social media shows him working out and sends the NFL a message: He’s “still ready.”

The former NFL quarterback wrote “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”

He has not played since Week 17 of the 2016 season.

In February, Kaepernick settled a collusion grievance against the NFL. It has not led to a job despite several teams having needed/signed quarterbacks since then.

Kaepernick had not previously publicly addressed his future since the settlement, but based on Wednesday’s tweet, he still hopes to get a second chance in the NFL.

Kaepernick played six seasons with the 49ers, throwing 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.