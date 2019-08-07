Damien Williams back at practice for Chiefs

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said over the weekend that running back Damien Williams was missing “quite a bit” while on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, but his absence from the practice field has come to an end.

Williams is taking part in practice with the rest of the team at training camp on Wednesday. Williams missed more than a week of on-field work while recovering from the injury.

The Chiefs committed to Williams as their starting running back multiple times this offseason. Williams had not served as a No. 1 back during his NFL career before the Chiefs turned his way late last season, but did well by running for 203 yards in three regular season starts and adding 250 more yards from scrimmage in two playoff outings.

Reid said that Carlos Hyde was “taking advantage” of increased work while Williams was out and would likely be the next guy up if the Chiefs feel Williams isn’t handling the job.