DK Metcalf will play in Seattle’s preseason opener

Getty Images

It’s unclear how long he’ll play, but Seahawks rookie receiver DK Metcalf will make his preseason debut on Thursday night, when Seattle hosts Denver.

“He’s ready to go,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday regarding the second-round pick from Mississippi.

Metcalf missed the team’s mock game with an oblique injury, highlighting durability concerns that caused Metcalf to slide out of round one.

The Seahawks, as of this posting, have yet to publish on their official website their initial depth chart, so it’s unclear where Metcalf currently fits in a depth chart that is clearly in transition given the retirement of Doug Baldwin.