Ed Dickson had knee surgery

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week that it looked like tight end Ed Dickson would need to have knee surgery and Wednesday brought an update on the situation.

Carroll said that Dickson has had the surgery. The team hopes that Dickson will be able to return to action in four or five weeks, so he won’t be doing anything on the field during the preseason.

Dickson is in his second season with the Seahawks. He caught 12 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns during the 2018 season.

Nick Vannett, Will Dissily, Jacob Hollister, Wes Saxton and Jackson Harris will hold down the fort at tight end until Dickson is cleared to return.