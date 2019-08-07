Hard Knocks has second-highest premiere in show’s past nine seasons

AP

The season premiere of Hard Knocks drew 879,000 viewers via television and digital platforms, making it the second-highest premiere in the show’s past nine seasons, according to HBO.

Viewers, though, might not return next Tuesday unless it picks up steam.

The first episode featured little behind-the-scenes from training camp, with few scenes from meeting rooms, the training room or the locker room.

Rookie safety Johnathan Abram starred, and his teammates gave him a hard time Wednesday.

“I watched it, yeah,” Carr said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Tell John Abram to move his car.”

Abram parked his car close to Carr’s as he arrived at training camp, and joked about it, in one of the opening scenes.