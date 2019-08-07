Jalen Ramsey used to DM girlfriends of opposing WRs in college

AP

Players use all different tactics to get into opponents’ heads. John Randle famously read the other team’s media guide looking for any and every tidbit he could find to use against opposing offensive linemen on game day.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, always outspoken, had a more modern way of getting under opposing receivers’ skin in college.

“Say I was playing a big receiver at whatever school, I would look up his Instagram and slide in his girlfriend’s DMs before the game,” Ramsey said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, via TMZSports.com. “. . .People get hot about that.”

Ramsey, who played at Florida State from 2013-15, wouldn’t name any of the receivers he tried to home-wreck. He abandoned the tactic once he got to the NFL.

“I’ll say when I got to the league, though, I stopped that because now people got wives and stuff,” Ramsey said. “Somebody get shot over talking about somebody’s wives.”