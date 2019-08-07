Jerick McKinnon: “Every little thing” about return to practice was exciting

Getty Images

49ers running back Jerick McKinnon‘s long absence from the practice field came to an end on Tuesday.

McKinnon tore his ACL ahead of Week One last year and his road back to the field ended when the 49ers activated him from the physically unable to perform list. McKinnon will be eased into a full workload and isn’t doing team work for the time being, but he said that’s just fine after being unable to do anything for such a long time.

“It’s been a long process, just thankful to get back out there, around the guys, in the huddle, hear play calls, just get into the small things about football,” McKinnon said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I told myself, just feel it out, make sure everything is smooth, focus on the details, work on trust, cutting off that knee. Everything will come, so trying to not get ahead of myself. It really hits you when you have something you love taken away from you. So every little thing was exciting for me today.”

McKinnon isn’t wearing a brace on his knee and said there’s no reason to wear one now because he doesn’t plan to wear one during the regular season. The 49ers won’t commit to having McKinnon in the lineup, but a month of work without setbacks should leave him in good shape to make his long-awaited 49ers debut.