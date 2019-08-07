Jimmy Garoppolo to play second and third exhibitions

AP

The 49ers will get a chance to see the rebuilt knee of Jimmy Garoppolo, but not this week.

According to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, the 49ers quarterback is expected to play in the second and third preseason games, but not in the opener Saturday.

“I expect him to definitely play two and three, but nothing is mapped out and set in stone,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

That will be his first game action since tearing his ACL last September, and taking down the hopes of the 49ers’ season with him.

He has worked steadily in training camp, with no reason to think he won’t be physically ready to play in the regular season opener.