Joe Haden carted off at Steelers practice

Cornerback Joe Haden is looking for a contract extension with the Steelers, but there may be more pressing matters for him to attend to at the moment.

Haden was carted off the field during the team’s practice on Wednesday. Missi Matthews of the team’s website reports that Haden was injured during a team run, but too far away for reporters to see exactly what happened.

Haden is headed into the final year of his deal and said in July that he’s optimistic about how talks with the team have been going. He reiterated that this week, but any thoughts of a new deal will be on hold until there’s word on his condition.

Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, Brian Allen, Artie Burns, Cameron Sutton and third-round pick Justin Layne fill out the rest of the cornerback group in Pittsburgh.