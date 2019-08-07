Johnathan Abram insists it’s pronounced “sal-mon” with an “l”

AP

The funniest moment of the first episode of Hard Knocks on Tuesday came when rookie Johnathan Abram was seated across from quarterback Derek Carr at a restaurant. Abram asked Carr the pronunciation of “salmon.”

It was hard to tell whether Abram was serious or joking when he debated Carr about whether the “l” was silent.

Reporters asked Abram on Wednesday whether he really believed it was pronounced as “sal-mon.”

“Sal-Mon, not salmon,” Abram said with a chuckle, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I mean give me a couple words where the ‘l’ is silent.”

Presented with the word “calf,” Abram offered his own pronunciation.

“Like a CAL-F. You don’t hear the F?” Abram said. “I know a couple. Like could and should and would, the L is silent. But I just think salmon should be SAL-MON instead of salmon.”

The great salmon debate of Raiders camp continues.

“It’s definitely salmon,” Carr said, laughing, on Wednesday, via Bair. “I don’t know what he’s talking about. But like I said, that guy never needs to change.”