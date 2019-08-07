Josh Dobbs to start Steelers preseason opener

Getty Images

The Steelers know who their starting quarterback will be in the first week of the 2019 regular season, but the identity of Ben Roethlisberger‘s backup is not settled at this point.

Friday night’s preseason opener against the Buccaneers will be one of the steps toward making that choice. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Wednesday that Josh Dobbs will get the start against Tampa. Mason Rudolph will follow Dobbs with Devlin Hodges on hand for any other work.

Dobbs was the backup to Roethlisberger last season and appeared in five games. He was 6-of-12 for 43 yards and an interception, which came during a 24-21 loss to the Raiders that helped keep the Steelers out of the playoffs.

Rudolph was a third-round pick last year and did not appear in any games. He said in June that he’s more comfortable with the offense than he was last year and he’ll get a chance to show that off on Friday.