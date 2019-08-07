Kenny Stills calls out Stephen Ross for holding fundraiser for President Trump

Posted by Mike Florio on August 7, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills has no qualms about calling out the man who signs his checks.

Via Tom Ley of Deadspin.com, Stills questioned on Twitter the decision of team owner Stephen Ross to host a six-figure-per-person fundraiser for President Trump.

“You can’t have a nonprofit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” Stills tweeted in reference to the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, which describes itself as a “national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”

According to Derrick Waller of ABC 7, the Ross fundraiser in the Hamptons will provide lunch, a photo, and a private roundtable in exchange for a contribution of $250,000.

Stills has emerged as not only a great player but a committed and conscientious citizen. He’s due to make $7.975 million this year in salary from Ross, which makes Stills’ willingness to speak his mind even more admirable.

And before telling him to stick to sports, the Ross nonprofit has specifically been crafted to “eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations” in sports. Stills’ point is that he believes it’s impossible to harmonize those objectives with the policies and practices of the current President — and as a member of the sports community Stills has every right to say it.

26 responses to “Kenny Stills calls out Stephen Ross for holding fundraiser for President Trump

  3. He is your boss Kenny – he can do whatever he wants. You aren’t signing his paycheck so fall back and know your role. Once you own an NFL team you can make the calls – now not so much.

  7. I am fine with Ross holding a fund raiser for whomever and I am fine with one of the players calling him out on it. It’s a democracy and no violence was involved.

  11. Kenny still is a great player? 2018 Receptions: 37th tied for 108th. Yards:553 tied for 80th. Tds: 6. Tied for 22nd. I know you’re a hardcore left winger, so you’ll stick up for anyone who fits your agenda, but Stills is not great, statistically. He’s okay. If he wants to protest, that’s fine. His boss is a friend of our President and he can do as he pleases with his money and it’s no one’s business. The kneeling hasn’t changed anything, but that’s cool he’s doing something off the field unlike most of the kneelers.

  12. This article is confusing. Is the $250k ticket raising money for the charity organization, or for Trump’s campaign? I’m assuming it’s for Trump’s campaign, and therefore Stills has his right to his opinion, but I don’t see what the conflict is. Ross is a billionaire business guy, and Trump has made a lot of money for those people. Have you seen what’s happened to the economy since Trump got in office? Of course Ross is going to support that. Side note. Kenny Stills is maybe slightly above average. Certainly not great.

  13. And before telling him to stick to sports, the Ross nonprofit has specifically been crafted to “eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations” in sports. Stills’ point is that he believes it’s impossible to harmonize those objectives with the policies and practices of the current President — and as a member of the sports community Stills has every right to say it.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Maybe Ross chose to believe the truth rather than the focus group tested talking points the media says but never proves every day. There is no proof of racism but there are an awful lot of deceitful accusations of racism. The “good people” and “Mexicans are rapists” narratives are completely made up by the media and unless you look for yourselves you will believe the BS on all the stations. That’s your fault not Trump’s. I find it odd that Stills’ entire activist platform is based on helping minorities yet he despises the one POTUS in the last 5 decades who has actually done something to make a difference to them.

  18. Last I checked, it was a free country. The owner can do whatever he wants. If you don’t like it, you can quit, or retire, or start your own league.

  23. pftcensorsrliberalpukes says:
    August 7, 2019 at 12:26 pm
    Last I checked, it was a free country. The owner can do whatever he wants. If you don’t like it, you can quit, or retire, or start your own league.
    ——–
    You seem to contradict yourself. You imply that Still’s is not free to express his disposal.
    Which is really all Stills did was express his disapproval. Is this not a free country for those that see things different from your POV? Are you implying it’s a free country as long as you see it my way?

    I’m simply asking.

  25. These owners are all scam artists. They set up these fake foundations to take advantage of tax breaks and the goodwill that comes from touting the great things they’re doing with these fake entities with their bold mission statements. Meanwhile they’re still being horrible people in the background and hoping they don’t get exposed for being the grifters that they are.

  26. Racial issues and partisan politics aside, these sorts of political fundraisers should be illegal. When are we going to tire of allowing the wealthy to buy their positions of power while most of us work multiple jobs just to survive?

