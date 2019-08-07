Kenny Stills calls out Stephen Ross for holding fundraiser for President Trump

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills has no qualms about calling out the man who signs his checks.

Via Tom Ley of Deadspin.com, Stills questioned on Twitter the decision of team owner Stephen Ross to host a six-figure-per-person fundraiser for President Trump.

“You can’t have a nonprofit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” Stills tweeted in reference to the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, which describes itself as a “national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”

According to Derrick Waller of ABC 7, the Ross fundraiser in the Hamptons will provide lunch, a photo, and a private roundtable in exchange for a contribution of $250,000.

Stills has emerged as not only a great player but a committed and conscientious citizen. He’s due to make $7.975 million this year in salary from Ross, which makes Stills’ willingness to speak his mind even more admirable.

And before telling him to stick to sports, the Ross nonprofit has specifically been crafted to “eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations” in sports. Stills’ point is that he believes it’s impossible to harmonize those objectives with the policies and practices of the current President — and as a member of the sports community Stills has every right to say it.