Kliff Kingbury makes it clear that Michael Crabtree remains on the radar

Despite characterizations in some circles that downplayed the tryout as a due-diligence tire kicking, the Cardinals wanted to sign receiver Michael Crabtree — and the Cardinals believed they would be signing him. Even though Crabtree balked at $2.5 million in base pay along with up to $2 million in incentives, the door remains open.

“Anything can happen,” coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Tuesday, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “Like I said, he’s a tremendous player. He’s been very successful in the league. So we’ll see what happens.”

Kingsbury and the Cardinals also seem to be trying to remind Crabtree that the “anything” includes the team possibly signing someone else.

“We’re going to continue to bring guys in that we think can possibly improve our roster and Mike is a guy who I’ve known for a long time and has had a ton of success in this league,” Kingsbury said. “So we’re going to keep bringing guys in and see what fits.”

Crabtree was one of three receivers who worked out for the Cardinals on Monday. Terrance Williams also worked out. Other available veterans include Kelvin Benjamin, Dez Bryant, Justin Hunter, Pierre Garçon, Jordy Nelson (who has announced his retirement but who remains a free agent), and Darrius Heyward-Bey (who like Crabtree was a top-10 draft pick in 2009).

Forgotten by some after a one-year stint in Baltimore, Crabtree averaged more than 50 yards per game during Joe Flacco‘s time as quarterback last year. After Lamar Jackson replaced Flacco, Crabtree’s production fell under 20 yards per game.