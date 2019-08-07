Matt Nagy: “Not a limit” to what Cordarrelle Patterson can do for Bears

Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson has made plays as a receiver, running back and kick returner over the course of his career and he made enough of them to convince the Bears to give him a two-year, $10 million contract as a free agent.

In return for that money, it sounds like the Bears are going to be asking Patterson to do all of the above and perhaps a little bit more during the 2019 season. Head coach Matt Nagy said there’s “not a limit” to what Patterson can do for the Bears.

As you’d imagine, that’s music to Patterson’s ears. He called it “kind of a no-brainer” to sign on to play for Nagy, who put Tarik Cohen in position to make plays across the board last year, and suggested a new nickname to go with his new team.

“I’m one of those guys where you’ll be like, ‘Damn!'” Patterson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “You’ll see me and you’ll just say, ‘Damn!’ I’m telling you, just call me, ‘Damn!’ because when I get the ball it’s like, ‘Damn, he’s about to do this.’ It’s crazy.”

The Bears have talked about pushing the envelope offensively this year. Having players like Cohen and Patterson on hand plays right into that plan.