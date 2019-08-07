Matt Patricia hopes to be on sideline for Thursday’s game

Getty Images

Lions head coach Matt Patricia has been using an ATV to get around the practice field at training camp after having foot surgery this offseason, but using that vehicle won’t be an option during Thursday’s preseason game against the Patriots.

NFL rules forbid such equipment on the sideline and they also dictate that team personnel should not be on the sideline if they are wearing casts or using crutches to get around. That would suggest that Patricia will be working from the booth as the Lions open up their exhibition schedule, but he said Tuesday that he’s still hoping to be on the sideline.

“We’re working through all that,” Patricia said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t think I’ll be riding the ATV around, unfortunately, on the sideline so we’re just trying to figure out how I can have some mobility and be able to be in a position where I’m not kind of in the mix of any sort of situation.”

The elevated chair that Booger McFarland used to patrol the sideline on Monday Night Football last year might work as a way to split the difference between sideline and booth. With McFarland moving upstairs this season, the Lions might be able to snag it for their head coach.