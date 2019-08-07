Matt Ryan closing in on 300 touchdowns, 50,000 yards

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is likely to hit two impressive career milestones during the 2019 season.

Ryan has 295 career passing touchdowns, putting him just five away from 300 in his career. And Ryan has 46,720 passing yards, putting him 3,280 yards away from 50,000 in his career.

Considering that Ryan had 4,924 yards and 35 touchdowns last year, he should hit the 300-touchdown mark early in the 2019 season and the 50,000-yard mark late in the season, assuming he stays healthy — something that has never been a problem for Ryan, who is hoping for his 10th straight season starting all 16 games.

Ryan is currently 12th in NFL history in passing yards and could pass Fran Tarkenton, Warren Moon and John Elway to move up to No. 9 in yards this season. Ryan is 12th in passing touchdowns and likely to move ahead of Elway and into 11th place this season.