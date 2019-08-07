NFL, Cowboys foundations donate $50,000 each to El Paso victims fund

Getty Images

The Cowboys and the NFL have donated to a fund for the victims of the El Paso shootings, the team announced in a news release.

The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Cowboys committed $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund, established to assist those families affected by Saturday’s tragedy.

The NFL Foundation, chaired by Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones Anderson, also will donate $50,000 to the El Paso effort, the Cowboys announced in their release.

“Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event,” Anderson said. “Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving.”

The Cowboys have close ties to the City of El Paso, annually activating community outreach programs in the area, including youth and high school football camps and public education grant opportunities.

Donations to the El Paso Community Foundation, which is working in conjunction with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to help those impacted, can be made here.