Nick Bosa leaves practice early

AP

The 49ers are holding their breath that the injury to Nick Bosa is not serious.

Via multiple tweets, the second overall pick was slow to get up after a running play in team drills Wednesday. Team trainers examined Bosa’s lower right leg.

Bosa walked off the field under his own power and headed to the locker room, presumably done for the day.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh did not seem overly concerned after practice, saying, via Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group, “I don’t think it’s anything to worry about.”

The edge rusher missed most of last season at Ohio State with a core muscle injury. He played only three games.

Bosa missed part of the 49ers’ offseason program after injuring his hamstring.