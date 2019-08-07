Only 8,944 tickets have been sold to Packers-Raiders preseason game in Winnipeg

August 7, 2019
In 15 days, the Raiders host the Packers in Winnipeg. The fans won’t have to worry about lines at the bathrooms.

Via Carter Brooks of Game On Magazine in Winnipeg, only 8,944 tickets have been sold to the preseason game. That’s 27 percent of the 33,000-seat capacity at IG Field.

One of the problems could be the price point. Via Brooks, the cheapest ticket costs $191.50 Canadian. This equates to $143.70 in American dollars, under the current conversion rate.

And that’s a lot of money for a glorified scrimmage in full pads. Even if it’s the supposedly critical third preseason game.

  1. Is anyone surprised by this? Who wants to pay that kind of money for preseason? It’s ridiculous

  2. We have a couple of idiots showing off their skills:
    1. Who was the genius that thought a pre season game in Winnipeg was going to have any juice?
    2. How can you charge $141 to watch this garbage?

  3. Raiders aren’t even a real football team… not surprised. Should have played at a local High School. Then you could fill most the seats with the students if you play the game on a school day.

  5. So a family of four would dish out just under $800 CDN for just the seats to go see second and third stringers and a bunch of guys who won’t even make the final roster?

    Yeah, that makes perfect sense.

  7. Canadians aren’t oblivious rubes. They know when they’re being gouged to go watch a meaningless practice game. The only reason anyone pays premium prices for pre-season games is because they are forced to if they want to be season ticket holders.

  8. I’m shocked they sold almost 9 thousand tickets at that price. Who is paying that kind of money to watch an exhibition game?

  11. Considering you can go to stub hub and get 4 tickets to the November 3rd game where the Raiders host the Lions for about $45 a piece, yeah what were they thinking with this kind of price point? Even the lower level corners are only going for $110! I don’t know how serious they got about it, but there was talk that this game could have been in Green Bay. Looks like that would have been a much better decision. You still would not have gotten a ton of takers at $150 a pop, but for a more reasonable price ($75-90), they probably could have pulled 50,000 without much trouble.

