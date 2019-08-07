Pro Bowl remains in Orlando

Getty Images

The Pro Bowl is remaining in Orlando for at least one more year.

The NFL announced today that the 2020 Pro Bowl will take place the weekend before the Super Bowl in Orlando, as it has for the last three years. Orlando will also again host the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Thursday, January 23.

From 1980 to 2009, the NFL had 30 consecutive Pro Bowls at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii. But in recent years the league has moved the game around, twice having it at the Super Bowl site (Miami in 2010 and Arizona in 2015), and now playing it four straight years in Orlando.

As players increasingly decline invitations to the Pro Bowl, and those who participate don’t try particularly hard, there’s been some chatter of canceling the game altogether. But the TV ratings for the game remain strong, and Orlando has proved a viable host, and so it appears that the Pro Bowl is here to stay, and staying in Orlando.