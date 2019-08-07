Report: Colt McCoy won’t play Thursday night

Getty Images

Washington head coach Jay Gruden called the depth chart that lists Colt McCoy as his team’s starting quarterback “silly” and he reportedly won’t be sticking to it when it comes to doling out playing time in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reported that McCoy will not play in the preseason opener and others have since reported the same. McCoy is coming off a season-ending broken leg that required multiple surgeries and did not practice during the offseason program.

First-round pick Dwayne Haskins will be playing in the game along with Case Keenum, who is expected to get the start in Cleveland. Fourth-stringer Josh Woodrum will likely wrap up the game as the final quarterback in the mix.

Washington hosts Cincinnati a week from Thursday and that should offer McCoy his first chance at game action since last year’s injury.