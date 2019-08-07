Reports: Joe Haden suffered “minor” ankle injury

Getty Images

It appears Steelers cornerback Joe Haden avoided a major injury at practice on Wednesday.

Concerns that he suffered a serious injury were raised when Haden was carted away the field during the session.

Initial reports were not clear about what Haden may have hurt, but there are now multiple reports that Haden injured his ankle. Those reports also indicate that the injury is a “minor” one, which would seem to make the use of a cart a precautionary move to avoid having Haden walk up a hill to undergo further examination.

Assuming nothing changes in the assessment of Haden’s injury, it seems likely that he’ll be back on the field sooner rather than later.