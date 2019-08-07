Saints sign A.J. Derby

Getty Images

The Saints have added a player to their tight end group.

A.J. Derby is the new arrival and is taking part in practice with the team on Wednesday.

Derby was a 2015 sixth-round pick of the Patriots and has also spent time with the Broncos and Dolphins. He had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in four games for Miami last season.

Jared Cook is at the top of the depth chart at tight end in New Orleans. Josh Hill, Dan Arnold, Alize Mack and Jake Powell round out the group.

Herbie Teope of NOLA.com reports that the Saints waived offensive lineman Nate Wozniak in a corresponding move.