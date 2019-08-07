Stephen Ross says he agrees with Trump on some issues, strongly disagrees on others

Getty Images

Amid criticism from his own team, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is trying to square his support for President Trump’s re-election with his stated belief in promoting racial equality and social justice in sports.

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills today questioned why Ross would claim to support racial equality while simultaneously supporting Trump. After previously relaying his views on Trump only through an anonymous source, Ross released an on-the-record statement late this afternoon.

“I always have been an active participant in the democratic process. While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about,” Ross said in the statement.

“I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions.

“I started my business with nothing and a reason for my engagement with our leaders is my deep concern for creating jobs and growing our country’s economy.

“I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.”

That statement is unlikely to satisfy Stills, who said of Ross’s Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, “You can’t have a nonprofit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”