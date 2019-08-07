Sterling Shepard says he’ll be fine for regular season

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard won’t play Thursday because of the broken thumb he suffered in practice, but he said he’ll be ready when it matters.

Via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Shepard said he was “95 to 100 percent” sure he’d be ready for the regular season.

For the time being, he’s practicing in a yellow non-contact jersey, though sometimes he forgets.

“If I hit it real hard, it reminds me that it’s broken,” Shepard said. “But I try to catch it just with one hand and keep it at that. But instincts kick in from time to time.

“It’s pretty tough. You’re used to throwing two hands up. I’m not Odell. He naturally can throw up one hand. I don’t naturally do that so I have to hold myself back from time to time. But it’s a good way to work on my right hand, I guess.”

Without Odell Beckham, the Giants are counting on Shepard carrying the weight of the receiving corps, since Golden Tate will miss the first four games with a PED suspension. So until Shepard’s thumb heals and he’s ready to do it with two hands, they’re going to have to wait and hope.