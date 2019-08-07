Teddy Bridgewater in a good place, glad to see old friends

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater may still have some feelings about the way his time in Minnesota ended. But mostly, he feels grateful to be well, and in a good spot.

The former Vikings first-rounder will see his old team for the first time Friday night, when they play the Saints in the preseason.

He’s three years removed from the traumatic knee injury that changed the trajectory of his career

“I [can] honestly say, ‘This is the best that I’ve ever felt in my six years’ ” in the NFL, Bridgewater said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I feel great mentally, physically and spiritually. So I’m looking forward to just going out there and competing, getting an opportunity to lead my troopers up and down the field and just have some fun playing football again.”

He’s made a few appearances in the preseason since leaving Minnesota, in the preseason and one meaningless mop-up start last year, but this will be the first time he’s suited up against the Vikings.

“It’ll be fun,” Bridgewater said. “Those guys know me, I know those guys. It will be great to just be on the other side. Usually, when I used to go against those guys, they couldn’t touch me. But now the red jersey is off. I’m just looking forward to seeing those guys and competing against those guys.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he was “proud” of the way Bridgewater has bounced back, and while the result of the game won’t matter much or be remembered, it will still be a meaningful moment because of what Bridgewater had to overcome to reach it.