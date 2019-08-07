Texans sign QB Jordan Ta’amu

Getty Images

The Texans are going to be without quarterback AJ McCarron for a while after he injured his thumb during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Packers and that made adding another signal caller behind Deshaun Watson a priority for the team.

They announced the addition of another quarterback on Wednesday. The Texans have signed Jordan Ta’amu to the 90-man roster.

Ta’amu went undrafted in April after completing his time at Ole Miss. Ta’amu transferred to the SEC school after a stint in junior college and started the final 17 games of his collegiate career.

Ta’amu went 266-of-418 for 3,918 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last year. He also ran 116 times for 342 yards and six touchdowns.

Houston waived center D.J. Coker to clear space for Ta’amu.