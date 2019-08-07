Tom Brady not expected to play in preseason opener

AP

Tom Brady has seen plenty of the Lions already this week, getting significant work during joint practices.

So there’s no point in risking him tomorrow.

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the venerable (which is the nice way of saying old) quarterback will not play in the preseason opener.

That’s fairly #asexpected, since the last thing Tom Brady needs are snaps in meaningless August games.

That will leave the starting duties to Brian Hoyer, but rookie Jarrett Stidham should get plenty of time, as he hopes to build on a good start to his first camp.