Which rookies are you most excited to see this year?

The preseason begins in a day, the regular season begins in less than a month. As in every year, rookies will get plenty of attention — especially those that perform well.

So which rookies are you the most excited to see? It’s a question that was posed earlier today on PFT Live.

As Charean Williams of PFT suggested, the question probably should be which rookies other than Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray are you the most excited to see?

Murray clearly is the guy who has sparked the most fascination of all rookies. For me, his NFL prospects entail a blend of wonder as to what he may be able to do along with concern that perhaps he’ll get injured, especially given his size in relation to the size, speed, and strength of NFL-caliber defenders.

In the comments, name the rookies you’re looking forward to watching the most in the comments, and feel fry to explain why.