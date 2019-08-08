49ers waive Chris Thompson

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they waived receiver Chris Thompson to make room for defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga, whom the signed to a one-year deal.

Thompson, 25, signed with San Francisco on Aug. 3.

He originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2017.

Thompson played 13 games with the Texans as a rookie, averaging 6.5 yards on six punt returns and 21.7 on 17 kickoff returns. He also five passes for 84 yards.

He did not appear in a regular-season game last season.

Thompson played for the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football in the spring.