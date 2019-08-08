Adam Gase wins pass interference challenge

AP

Jets coach Adam Gase became the first coach to win a pass interference challenge.

Gase threw his red challenge flag on an incomplete pass on third-and-eight with 8:56 remaining in the third quarter. Gase asked for a review of Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine;s contact against Jets receiver Tim White.

The Jets won, with Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, ruling from New York that Ballentine interfered with White. It was a 33-yard penalty.

“In #NYJvsNYG, the defender significantly hinders the receiver’s opportunity to catch the ball,” Riveron tweeted. “The ruling on the field is changed because there is clear and obvious visual evidence of defensive pass interference.”

In March, owners voted to expand replay to include pass interference. It came in response to Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman‘s early hit on then-Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis late in the NFC Championship Game that didn’t draw a flag.