Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes will play the first quarter on Saturday night

Getty Images

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player will get a quarter’s worth of playing time in the preseason opener.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said today that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play the first quarter in Saturday night’s opener against the Bengals.

That’s on the high end of the playing time that star quarterbacks typically get. Many NFL teams are calculating that the risk of injury outweighs the reward of getting rid of offseason rust. But the Chiefs want to see Mahomes take some live snaps.

Backup Chad Henne will play the second quarter, Chase Litton will play the third quarter and Kyle Shurmur will play the fourth quarter.