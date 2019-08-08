Antoine Bethea: 18-game season affects our bodies, owners’ pockets

August 8, 2019
Giants safety Antoine Bethea had a pithy explanation of why the owners want an 18-game schedule and the players do not: It affects the owners’ bottom line, and it affects the players’ bodies.

Bethea said that the people who will suffer increased injury risk if the players are required to play two more games a year are the ones who oppose it, while the people who will see increased revenues are the ones who support it.

“The people that’s talking about 18 games obviously aren’t the people who are on the field,” Bethea said, via the New York Daily News. “It’s not affecting them. It’s not affecting their bodies. All it is affecting is their pockets in a positive way. So I don’t think they’re really thinking about the reaction it will have on the players. I think the setup we have now has been working. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. I think where we’re at right now is cool, 16 games. We still have postseason. I think what we got going on now is good.”

With the players adamant that the season should not be expanded, what we don’t yet know is whether either side is going to be willing to concede on another issue to get its preferred season length. The length of the season is one of the many issues that needs to be resolved before the next Collective Bargaining Agreement can be agreed upon.

  1. It could be better by adding an element of STRATEGY: Each player could only be active for 16 games a season.

    Of course, the other solution is to add another bye-week so that teams get a Bye BEFORE they play a Thursday game and after a Monday game.

    I expect the NFL and NFLPA to choose a third option that is worse for the game and player safety.

  2. I don’t think he is really helping the cause.

    1) The owners will respond “that’s why we are proposing the 18/16 rule”
    2) Of course it’s about money… at the end of the day, most everything is about money. But the owners will say “more money for us means more money for you”

    I sympathize with the players; I really do. But 18 games is coming either this CBA or the next.

    I doubt very much that owners are going to be comfortable playing two games without their first string QB or other premier player. And what fan is going to want to watch – or more importantly, pay for – those games?

  8. If the union leaders agrees to 18 games, the players should go into the union offices by the busload and physically throw out everyone that works there – as fired and get out now.

