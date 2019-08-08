As Stephen Ross catches flak for supporting the President, who’s next?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 8, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
An anonymous quote given to four different publications didn’t work. An on-the-record statement with more holes than his team’s roster didn’t work, either.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross finds himself on the receiving end of extensive criticism from Dolphins players, Dolphins fans, and customers of two businesses he owns (SoulCycle and Equinox) for his planned fundraiser on behalf of President Trump.

From the nuanced point made by Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills regarding the conflict between the mission of the RISE foundation established by Ross and the words and actions of the President to the polarizing nature of partisan politics in a climate fueled by concerns that racially-charged language has planted the seeds of murder, Ross has become one of the first billionaire supporters of Donald Trump to experience a strong negative reaction.

Making matters worse? A clumsy effort by the CEO of SoulCycle to distance the company from Ross, calling him a passive investor. He’s not a passive investor — he owns the company. More specifically, he owns the conglomerate (the Related Companies) that owns the company. It’s his business.

So here’s the real question: Who’s next? Plenty of NFL owners have financially supported President Trump in the past, from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to Washington owner Daniel Snyder to Patriots owner Robert Kraft to Jets owner Woody Johnson (who scored an ambassadorship in exchange for getting on the #TrumpTrain at an early stop) to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to Bucs owner Edward Glazer to Jags owner Shad Khan to Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

Ross currently may be thinking, “Why are they getting a free pass?” Maybe, soon, they won’t be.

If/when other owners start hearing four-letter words for their support of the five-letter Commander-in-Chief, it will be interesting to see what they do. If they choose to take a page from the Stephen Ross playbook and say something like “we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions,” it will be fair to ask Ross and the rest to identify the issues on which they disagree with the President and to feel free to express those opinions publicly.

17 responses to “As Stephen Ross catches flak for supporting the President, who’s next?

  1. Christ, players are going to dictate the politics of their employers now? This is getting out of hand. Just collect your sweet paycheck and call it a day. You want more of the pie? By all means, negotiate for it. But this nonsense about putting people’s politics on trial needs to stop. Now.

    No owner asks their players how they vote on election day.

    No player should demand their owner to vote a particular way either.

  2. Don’t these players know they’re employees? They’ve been coddled their whole life just because they are good athletes. You don’t like what the owner of your company says or does go find a different job! Nobody is forcing you to get payed millions to play a sport.

  3. Donating or supporting is one thing, but by holding a fundraiser you are planting your flag.

    As much as one could say POTUS is “our” team, the message from today’s politicians from both sides are not about “we” but “us vs them”, often just for their political benefit.

    In this climate, going as far as firmly picking a side either a fundraiser and planting that flag) understandably risks alienating half of your business base. Ross should understand that as a businessman.

  4. When 70% of your employees come from a community that the president routinely criticizes, you can’t be surprised that the players are offended by that.

  5. Richard Nguyen says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:59 am
    —————————–

    The owner can support who he wants and players are free to be critical of that. They aren’t dictating anything, just expressing themselves.

  6. A team that’s deliberately tanking may have troubles drawing interest and signing free agents next year to go along with that number one overall draft choice…

  7. Players should be taking that sweet money and helping their communities they grew up in instead of complaining about who someone votes for

  8. Where’s all the outrage for cutting this guy? If it were the opposite way around, people would be protesting and CNN would be all over it.

  9. Why can’t a private citizen support any candidate they want? If anyone 100% agrees with any candidate they are lying or crazy. Why can’t Stills vote for who he wants and Ross vote for who he wants?

  11. wiscobob says:
    August 8, 2019 at 12:11 pm
    A team that’s deliberately tanking may have troubles drawing interest and signing free agents next year to go along with that number one overall draft choice
    !++++++++++++++++++
    Everyone assumes they are tanking but Flores is actually doing the best he can.

  13. Just because one large group claims that someone is something, doesn’t make that true. Politics is out of control as is the PC machine…

  14. maybe owners should try to dictate who the players support politically and hold the players more accountable for there off field issues….

  17. I’ve steered clear of bad mouthing Stills for his kneeling even though I do not like it, however I think it’s time they rid themselves of this guy. Seems he is not happy unless there is drama surrounding him and they do not need any more drama.

    I understand it is his right because of freedom of speech but he also has the freedom to mind his own business.

