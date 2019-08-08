Austin Ekeler fumbles on opening drive

AP

With Chargers running back Melvin Gordon holding out, Austin Ekeler has a chance to show what he can do. And he was doing it on the opening drive of Thursday night’s preseason contest.

Until he wasn’t.

Ekeler fumbled the ball near the goal line, with Arizona recovering.

For the drive, Ekeler gained 21 yards on four carries, along with 15 on a reception from Tyrod Taylor, who got the start in place of Phillip Rivers.

The Chargers haven’t budged regarding Gordon’s contract demands, in large part because of their faith in Ekeler. To keep that faith, he’ll need to keep his hands on the football.