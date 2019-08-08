Bengals put Niles Scott on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bengals have an opening in their defensive line group.

The team announced on Thursday that defensive tackle Niles Scott has been placed on injured reserve. He has been out of practice and wearing a walking boot on his foot, but the exact nature of his injury has not been disclosed.

Scott was undrafted out of Frostburg State last year and spent time with the 49ers and Broncos before the Bengals signed him off of Denver’s practice squad in November. Scott made four tackles in six games after landing with Cincinnati.

Scott was listed behind Geno Atkins and Ryan Glasgow at defensive tackle on the Bengals’ first depth chart of the summer. The Bengals also have Andrew Billings and Josh Tupou on the top two rungs at nose tackle.