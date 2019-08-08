Browns’ offense gets preseason off to fast start

Getty Images

The Browns’ offense came to play in the preseason opener.

New Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens had his offense in a no-huddle on the first drive of tonight’s game against Washington, and the results were excellent: Baker Mayfield led Cleveland down the field on a touchdown drive.

Mayfield went 5-for-6 for 77 yards and a touchdown, for a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on the drive. The Browns only ran the ball once on the drive, with Nick Chubb picking up 12 yards.

Whether the Browns plan to play at this pace regularly under Kitchens, or whether this was just something he wanted to try in the preseason, remains to be seen. But it was something that is sure to excite Cleveland fans, who may have more to be excited about this year than they’ve had at any time since the Browns returned two decades ago.