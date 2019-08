Getty Images

The Buccaneers are banged up on both lines, and added one for the offense Thursday.

Per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Bucs are signing offensive lineman Salesi Uhatafe.

To make room for him on the roster, rookie safety D’Cota Dixon will be placed on injured reserve.

Uhatafe went to Utah and played in the AAF, and was with Washington this offseason.

The Bucs lost offensive lineman Mike Liedtke to a shoulder injury this week.