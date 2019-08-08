Case Keenum gets the start, has solid not spectacular night

AP

It was news to Case Keenum that Colt McCoy landed higher on the quarterback depth chart in Washington. But Keenum got the first start of preseason on Thursday night, with McCoy not playing.

The well-traveled Keenum, who nearly led the Vikings to the Super Bowl two years ago, led the Washington offense to a touchdown in three drives in his debut with his latest team. He capped the second drive with a 46-yard touchdown pass to receiver Robert Davis, who was wide open after rookie cornerback Greedy Williams hit Davis at the line of scrimmage but didn’t follow Davis, with Williams assuming he’d have help over the top.

He didn’t. Keenum spotted the wide-ass open Davis, and it gave Keenum a stat line of seven passes, three completions, 55 yards, and a touchdown.

In two other drives (one before, one after the touchdown), Washington punted. For the night, Keenum completed four of nine passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, adding 10 yards rushing.