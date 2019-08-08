Dak Prescott: Tony Pollard “one of the most exciting players” in training camp

Getty Images

Tony Pollard returned seven kickoffs for touchdowns over the last three seasons at Memphis, so it was easy to ticket him for special teams work when he was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round this April.

It didn’t take long for the Cowboys to talk about Pollard being able to do more than just return kicks, however, and the good feelings about Pollard haven’t dissipated this summer. Pollard’s getting more first-team work than expected with Ezekiel Elliott holding out and his name continually comes up when coaches talk about players who have done well in training camp.

The rookie’s also gotten the seal of approval from quarterback Dak Prescott.

“One of the most exciting players to me of this training camp,” Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. “The things that he’s been able to do running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield. He’s making plays. And he’s really an intelligent dude. A really smart guy. When we’re in the offense, or in the offensive unit, or in the team meetings, anytime coach calls him out on his responsibility, without a hesitation he’s getting that right. That’s what you want to see from a young guy.”

Elliott will be the No. 1 back in Dallas once he reports for duty, but Pollard’s work in his absence makes it likely that the team is going to find ways to use him whether Elliott is in the lineup or not.