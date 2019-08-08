Doug Marrone challenges PI non-call, doesn’t get a flag

Getty Images

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone didn’t wait long to make his first challenge for a possible pass interference call.

Gardner Minshew was incomplete on a third-down throw to wide receiver D.J. Chark in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Ravens. Ravens defensive back Anthony Averett was trailing Chark and Marrone threw a flag in hopes of replay showing that he interfered with the wideout’s ability to catch the ball.

Any contact Averett made with Chark was minimal and there didn’t appear to be enough to reach the “clear and obvious” standard in place for replay reversals. That was the finding after replay and the Jaguars went on to punt the ball away.

Getting a sense of just how the new rule will be applied promises to be a focus across the league, so Marrone probably won’t be the last coach to take a shot on a challenge this summer.