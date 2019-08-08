Dwayne Haskins’ second drive ends in a pick six

AP

Washington starter Case Keenum threw a touchdown pass on his second drive of the night. Rookie Dwayne Haskins threw the opposite of a touchdown pass on his second drive.

After completing two of three passes and looking sharp during his opening drive (the second catch was fumbled by the receiver), Haskins didn’t put enough juice on a short throw toward the sideline. Browns rookie linebacker Mack Wilson snatched it out of the air, and he took it to the end zone.

Haskins’ third drive ended with a three and out, following a second-down sack.

With a month to go until the preseason opener, Haskins has plenty of time to get ready. But Thursday night’s game shows that he has plenty of work to do.