Jalen Ramsey thinking about Titans, Raiders as future destinations

Getty Images

In what could be a potential first for a pending free agent, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is tampering with himself.

He’s made clear from the moment he reported to training camp that he’s ready to get paid, and he’s even picked out a few potential destinations in case the Jaguars don’t make him sufficiently rich.

Via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Ramsey taped an episode of the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast (with Titans tackle Taylor Lewan and former linebacker Will Compton) over the summer in which he revealed his potential wish list.

Asked where he’d like to play if he left Jacksonville, Ramsey replied: ″It would probably be either here [Titans] or Vegas [Raiders].″

Ramsey is a native of Nashville.

Of course, this is all a hypothetical, since the Jaguars picked up his $13.7 million option for 2020, and could always franchise tag him in 2021 (and perhaps even 2022), limiting his mobility for the moment.

That’s not going to stop him from talking about his upcoming payday as often as possible, constantly reminding the Jaguars he wants to make top cornerback money, not top-10 money.