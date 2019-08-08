Jason Licht sees a calmer Jameis Winston

Getty Images

Plenty of wins may be experienced by the Buccaneers in 2019, but apparently no W’s will be eaten.

Quarterback Jameis Winston has matured into a calmer, less boisterous figure. That’s the assessment of the man who drafted Winston in 2015, G.M. Jason Licht.

“Just the way he’s carrying himself right now, he is very relaxed. He is very calm,” Licht told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He is a different guy than I’ve seen in the previous seasons that he’s been here. It’s a confidence. I feel like, you know, he knows we gotta win. And he knows he’s gotta cut back on mistakes. It’s almost like it’s, I don’t want to say ‘all of a sudden it clicked,’ but he realizes where we’re at and where he’s at and he’s comfortable with it.”

As a result, Winston isn’t over the top in his effort to get teammates fired up.

“He hasn’t been trying to be the rah-rah guy,” Licht said. “He hasn’t been trying to be the overall team, emotional leader. He’s focused. . . . He knows that he’s got to play quarterback well, and that’s what a true quarterback does and then he leads by doing that.”

It sounds good, as long as Winston can indeed cut back on mistakes and pump up the wins, while at all times resisting the urge to exhort his teammates to literally consume them.