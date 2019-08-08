Jerick McKinnon getting platelet rich plasma injection

Getty Images

Jerick McKinnon missed practice Thursday after experiencing knee soreness, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

The running back participated the previous two days after the 49ers removed him from the physically unable to perform list.

McKinnon will undergo a platelet rich plasma injection and will miss two weeks, Shanahan said.

The 49ers hope he can return in time for the season opener, but Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com said putting McKinnon on injured reserve to open the season is an option.

Fortunately for San Francisco, it is well stocked at the position with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida as its top-two backs.

McKinnon tore an anterior cruciate ligament in practice before the season opener in 2018 after signing a four-year, $30 million deal with the 49ers in the offseason.