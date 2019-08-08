Jon Gruden “concerned” about Gabe Jackson

Getty Images

There is no word yet on the extent of Gabe Jackson‘s leg injury, but it doesn’t sound good.

“We’re concerned about it, obviously,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Gruden did not want to speculation on the injury but said Jackson got rolled up on during the team period. Jackson could not put any weight on his leg as he was loaded onto the cart.

Denver Kirkland and Jordan Devey rotated at right guard in Jackson’s absence.

The Raiders already know they won’t have left guard Richie Incognito for the first two games of the regular season as he serves a league suspension.