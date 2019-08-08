Kyler Murray looked good in his one drive

AP

One series and 10 plays apparently was enough for Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals coach said earlier this week that he had no firm plans for Kyler Murray‘s playing time in the preseason opener.

“Whatever that takes,” Kingsbury said. “If it’s three plays, it’ll be three plays. If it’s 10-12 plays, it’ll be 12. I think we’ll just figure that out as the game’s going and how he feels and go from there.”

It turned out to be 10 plays on the Cardinals’ first drive. (The Cardinals also had another play on the drive that was negated by a holding penalty on Maxx Williams.)

Murray, the No. 1 overall choice, showed off his accuracy, arm strength and mobility. He also showed his instincts, going down rather than taking a hit when it become obvious Chargers defensive end Anthony Lanier was going to sack him on third down.

Murray went 6-for-7 for 44 yards. His only incompletion was a pass Cardinals receiver KeeSean Johnson caught but had negated for illegal touching after Johnson inexplicably went out of bounds before catching the pass.

On Murray’s only drive, the Cardinals drove from their own 2 to the 40 before the Lanier sack of Murray. That forced a punted.