Lamar Jackson sticks to throwing in preseason debut

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said that he doesn’t think he’ll run as much this year as he did as a rookie.

The first preseason game lived up to that prediction. Jackson rolled out for some throws, but he didn’t run the ball at all during the three series he played before heading to the bench.

Jackson was 4-of-6 for 59 yards and a touchdown before giving way to Trace McSorley. He hit Chris Moore for a couple of long gains, although the second of them may have been intended for tight end Hayden Hurst and sailed high to where Moore was waiting. Accuracy is one of the questions Jackson faces as a thrower and a couple of other throws showed it remains a work in progress.

Jackson capped his final possession with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Willie Snead. It was a screen pass and Snead was set free by a good block from wideout Seth Roberts in what might have been a preview of the kind of things the Ravens will be doing to work short passes into longer gains in their retooled offense.