Mike Evans: “Major disappointment” if Bucs don’t make it this year

Wide receiver Mike Evans has spent the last five years with the Buccaneers and he hasn’t done much winning.

The team has lost at least 10 games in four of his five seasons and even their lone winning season — 9-7 in 2016 — didn’t amount to anything because the Buccaneers failed to qualify for the playoffs. All of the losing hasn’t doused Evans’s expectations for the coming season, however.

“It will be a major disappointment if we don’t make it this year, like it has been every year, but especially this year,” Evans said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I feel like we’re loaded on both sides of the ball and we have a really good rapport overall. Everybody has been playing well. Everybody has been having a really good training camp. I mean, if we don’t do it this year, it’s going to be tough to do it all the other years. I know we’re in a tough division, but we’ve got the guys to do that.”

If the Bucs don’t do it this year, it will make 12 straight years without a playoff berth in Tampa and Evans will likely be welcoming a fair number of new teammates when they try to avoid No. 13 in 2020.